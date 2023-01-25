Bird flu found in Buena Vista County

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been found in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced Wednesday.

This is the first case of bird flu found in an Iowa flock since the new year. The most recent case before this was in a commercial turkey flock in Ida County on Dec. 12.

Buena Vista County has been hard-hit by bird flu since it first appeared at the beginning of March last year; this is the seventh time the flu has been found in the county since the outbreak began. Six of those outbreaks were in commercial turkey flocks.

This latest outbreak is the 31st reported in the state since the virus was first detected here. The first set of outbreaks subsided in early May before picking back up in October.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has not identified any of the impacted operators.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza is not believed to be a health threat to humans and it's still safe to eat poultry products, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Cooking poultry to an internal temperature of 165 degrees kills bacteria and viruses.

Signs of an infected flock include a suddenly elevated incidence of bird deaths, lethargic birds or birds with declining appetite, poor egg production, purple or bluish discoloration of the wattle, comb and legs, coughing or sneezing birds or birds with difficulty breathing, stumbling birds and diarrhea in the birds.

Producers who suspect bird flu in their flocks are advised to contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.