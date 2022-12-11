Bird flu found in commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee County, Buena Vista County

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Bird flu has been detected at commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee County and Buena Vista County, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced Sunday.

The impacted operators have not been identified.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a very contagious form of bird flu, has been circulating in the United States this year, resulting in the euthanizing of millions of birds, which in turn caused the prices of many egg and poultry products to rise. The disease is believed to be spread by wildfowl and is not thought to present a health risk to humans.

Buena Vista County, home to many poultry operations, has been particularly hard-hit by this year's bird flu outbreak -- this is the second time this month an operator in the county has been impacted, and the sixth time this year. Cherokee County has also been hit twice this month and once in the spring.

Sac County has also been hit twice this month. Statewide, the virus has been found in 29 flocks since the beginning of March. The first wave of infections in Iowa ended May 2; the second began Oct. 20 and is ongoing. Last month, the outbreak prompted Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to conduct the state's annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning virtually.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship recommends operators of commercial flocks and owners of backyard flocks do as much as possible to prevent their birds from coming into contact with wild birds. Birds that show signs of illness or an unusual uptick in deaths among birds should be immediately reported to state or federal officials, the department said in a press release.