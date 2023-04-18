SIOUX CITY — This past weekend, Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools in Sioux City raised more than half a million dollars to use for its general fund.

In total, the local Catholic school system raised $545,500 on Saturday for the aforementioned fund as well as more than $100,000 for CYO locker room renovations which include plumbing, electrical heating and air conditioning, framing, drywall, fixtures and showers, according to a release from the school.

"We are so thankful for our Heelan community," Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools Director of Giving Patty Considine-McClintock said in the release. "The sponsors when asked to give make me wanna 'shout!' This event would not have been possible without hours of work from our amazing Auction chair committee, volunteer Deb Harpenau, BHCS staff and so many other volunteers!"

Bishop Heelan High School Bishop Heelan High School is shown, Friday, in Sioux City, Iowa, June 26, 2020.

The highest bid item of the night was one-year naming rights to the gym floor at O'Gorman Fieldhouse which went for $33,000.

Also at the event, Amy and Doug Skinner were recognized as "Crusaders of the Year" for consistently supporting Bishop Heelan activities and projects such as the overhaul of the CYO lunchroom into an on-campus gym.

More than 600 tickets were sold for this year's event.