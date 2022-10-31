Heelan bows out at state volleyball tournament; four more Northwest Iowa teams play Tuesday

JOURNAL STAFF
CORALVILLE, Iowa -- Cedar Rapids Xavier quickly ended Bishop Heelan's bid for a state championship in volleyball Monday.
Xavier, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, swept the Crusaders in three sets, 25-16, 25-13, 25-11, in the first-round of the state tournament at Xtream Arena.
Scores of Heelan students, staff and fans made the long trek from Sioux City to eastern Iowa for the late afternoon game.
Four more Northwest Iowa teams take the court in first-round action on Tuesday.
In Class 3A, Sioux Center (30-3) and Unity Christian (23-9) both play at noon Tuesday. Sioux Center, the fourth seed, faces fifth seed West Liberty (31-7),. while Unity, the sixth seed, takes on three seed Mount Vernon (34-5).
In Class 2A, second seed Western Christian (40-5) faces Sumner-Fredericksburg in a 2 p.m. contest.. Four seed Hinton (26-2) faces five seed Denver (36-10) at 4 p.m.
The winners advance to the semi-finals on Wednesday, with championship games set for Thursday in Coralville. Check the Journal in print and online at siouxcityjournal.com for full results.
