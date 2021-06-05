Bishop Heelan High School announces 2021 graduates

SIOUX CITY -- A senior class of 94 students received diplomas from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School during a commencement ceremony May 23 at the Orpheum Theatre.
Co-valedictorians Mary Catherine Fitzsimmons and Avery Nelson addressed the Class of 2021.
The graduates include:
Joseph Michael Adams, Mary Nichole Allen, Juan Diego Amaro, Jiselle Asusena Archila, Ellie Rae Barber, Megan Marie Bauer, Destiny Rose Theresa Beach, Braeden Sherree Bentson, Isabelle Ann Bertram, Rachel Ann Bertrand, Chloe Ann Best, Libby Rose Birdsell, Maya Ruth Burrows Bishwokarma, Emily Ann Bracht, Elizabeth Marie Breen, Paul Thomas Brockhaus, Anna Xuan Bui, Aylyn Eunise Castellanos-Gaitan, Hibah Chaudhary, Keyontre Prentiss Clark, Anesa Taryn-Torianna Davenport, Andrew Nicholas Determan, Thuong Faith Ngoc Do, Emma Michelle Ellis, Nathaniel Everett Favors, Mary Catherine Fitzsimmons, Jack Patrick Flannery, Lizbeth Garcia Ramirez, Ellie Kay Suzanne Gengler, Ethan David Gilmore, Sarah Eileen Glover, Hector Antonio Gonzalez, Viviana Abigail Gonzalez, Annika Mae Granaas, Yvette Guerrero, Isabel Ayn Gunderson, Bryce Anthony Harpenau, Kelli Shae Hartnett, Madison Ann Hatterman, Nancy Elizabeth Hochderffer, Emma Grace Hutchinson, Sarah-Marie Jabre, Alexandra Elaine Johnson, Mitchell James Joines;
Spencer Lawrence Kakacek, Matthew Christopher Kayl, Jordyn Christine Knapp, Elizabeth Kay Koob, Madison Jean Koob, Nghi Gia Le Nguyen, Vanessa Lemus, Austin David Leonard, Ryan Daniel Lewis, Bernard Gabriel Lopez, Joel Juhani Mӓӓttӓ, Grace Elise Mahaney, Ethan Lee Mathison, Beza Tesfahun Mengistu, Kyla Jaden Michalak, Abigail Sophie Miller, Avery Julia Nelson, Joshua Chamberlain Newman, Dennis Truong Nguyen, Jenny Hoang Nguyen, Roxana Judith Nuñez-Diaz, Braden Mitchel Oldenkamp, Natalie Jane Olson, Anna Noelle Paskey, Lea Marie Pederson, Brayden Michael Pratt, Denise Xiomara Ramos, Benjamin Paul Raymond, Jacob Patrick Salmen, Jacqueline Sanchez, Benton Jerome Schaefer, Abigail Catherine Schleisman, Mason Bradley Scott, Joseph William Geary Simmons, Brett Christopher Sitzmann, Makenzie Katlyn Solma, Cooper John Stabile, Allison Patricia Stanek, Ryan Michael Summerville, Christopher Tapia Calderon, Diana Haileslassie Tewelde, Nathan Brady Tiedke, Jackson Douglas Van Holland, Andres Antonio Villalobos-Curry, Phung Du Tu Vuong, Bereket Barrasa Ware, Brady Christopher Watkins, Carter Joseph Weiland, Noah John Thomas Winkel, Kylee Ann Worrell, Noah Rylee Zeisler