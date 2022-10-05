Bishop Heelan High School has its homecoming king and queen

SIOUX CITY — Jason Breen and Reese Chicoine were crowned homecoming king and queen for Bishop Heelan High School on Friday.

Breen is the son of Matt and Bridget Breen and Chicoine is the daughter of Jennifer Chicoine and Randy Anderson.

Homecoming queen candidates and their parents also included: Sophia Block, daughter of Craig and Terri Block; Elizabeth de los Santos, daughter of Elizabeth Reyes and Silverio de los Santos, Grace P Nelson, daughter of Zach and Lisa Nelson; and Lawren Volz, daughter of Larry and Jacki Volz, Sacred Heart.

Homecoming king candidates, their parents also included: Robert Danner, son of Kristene Danner and Joseph Danner; Kameron Fjeldheim, son of Lance and Geralynn Fjeldheim; John Halbur, son of Greg and Johanna Halbur; and Mason Streeter, son of Kirk Streeter and Misty Rains.