SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan High School is celebrating its homecoming week through Saturday with the theme “Disco Party.”

The week began with a tailgating party on Monday, a Muscle Man of junior vs senior boys volleyball on Tuesday, and Powder Puff Football of junior girls vs senior girls on Wednesday. On Thursday, students participated in a community service day.

A pep rally and coronation will be held at 10:30 a.m. at O’Gorman Fieldhouse, followed by a homecoming parade at 12:30 p.m. The parade starts at the lower Heelan parking lot on Grandview Boulevard, travels up to the Heelan drive, goes through the campus, turns up 13th St. and comes back down Grandview to the parking lot.

Homecoming queen candidates, their parents, and parishes include:

Sophia Block, daughter of Craig and Terri Block; Sacred Heart; Reese Chicoine, daughter of Jennifer Chicoine and Randy Anderson, Holy Cross; Elizabeth de los Santos, daughter of Elizabeth Reyes and Silverio de los Santos, Cathedral; Grace P Nelson, daughter of Zach and Lisa Nelson, Holy Cross; and Lawren Volz, daughter of Larry and Jacki Volz, Sacred Heart.

Homecoming king candidates, their parents, and parishes include:

Jason Breen, son of Matt and Bridget Breen, Holy Cross; Robert Danner, son of Kristene Danner and Joseph Danner, Holy Cross; Kameron Fjeldheim, son of Lance and Geralynn Fjeldheim, Holy Cross; John Halbur, son of Greg and Johanna Halbur, Holy Cross; Mason Streeter, son of Kirk Streeter and Misty Rains, Holy Cross.

The homecoming football game vs Carroll Community begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Field. The homecoming dance will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. at Sioux City Convention Center.