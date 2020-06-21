Bishop Heelan students explore the legacy of Flight 232 for National History Day project

"This is why (Flight 232) was so memorable for so many people," Paskey said. "If you worked in a hospital, you were called in to help. Even if you donated blood as a result of the crash, you knew you were helping out."

That was what Johnson wanted people to take away from their presentation.

"When faced with an emergency, Siouxland came together as a community," she said.

Indeed, Johnson said the research inspired Heelan faculty members as well as her own family to share their own "Flight 232" memories.

"It was really interesting," she said. "This was stuff you wouldn't get from a history book."

Paskey said her team will find out how well they did at the National History Day Contest later this week.

No matter how well they do, Paskey will take what she learned while applying it to future studies.

"I'd like to become a software engineer after college," she said.

Johnson wants to have a career in international business.

"Everyone can break barriers while coming together," she said, "That's what makes us stronger."

