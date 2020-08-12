Bishop Heelan students will have all-classroom education; masks to be required inside

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Students will be returning to in-classroom learning at Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools beginning Aug. 25.

However, students, faculty and staff at the five schools will be required to wear masks or face coverings when entering school buildings and throughout the day. Face coverings won't be required during lunch, recess and other breaks where students can distance or be outdoors. Face shields are acceptable especially for lower elementary teachers and students.

While parents will be responsible for providing their students with face masks or coverings, schools will have backup, disposable masks for students who need them.

The mask policy will be reviewed regularly in conjunction with the Center for disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Health and Siouxland District Health Department recommendations, according Heelan President Dr. John Flanery.

"We are cautiously optimistic about beginning the school year with on-site learning," Flanery said. "To meet this goal, we have planned for additional cleaning, social distancing, training, health and safety initiatives."