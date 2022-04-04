Bishop Heelan's 'Field of Dreams' Auction set for Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- The "Field of Dreams" Heelan Auction is expected to bring in some 500 guests to support the Bishop Heelan School System.

The auction starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bishop Heelan High School in the O’Gorman “Fieldhouse” of Dreams.

Guests are welcome to wear baseball attire. The setting, mobile bidding, games and the Live Auction will be held in both the lower and upper levels of the fieldhouse.

There will be a baseball challenge and heads or tails games, a gift card grab, unique buffet dinner choices and a Fund-a-Cause appeal to raise funds for the CYO locker room.

The “Crusaders of the Year” award will be presented to Brendan and Martha Burchard, and “Distinguished Volunteer of the Year” Award will be presented to Jeremey Malenosky.

Brendan and Martha Burchard have been fixtures at Heelan activities for more than 50 years. Brendan, a 1960 grad, will retire this May, capping a record 53 years of teaching at Heelan. Martha is retired from 42 years with Mercy Medical Center and has volunteered for the Heelan Auction and other non-profits.

Malenosky is best known as the leader of “Duct Tape Dads” and has helped with show choir the Crusader Classic invitational, Madrigal and other events for many years. He is now assisting with the All School Mass and Heelan Auction.

The goal for the 2022 auction is $400,000. Last year's auction in June, for better COVID safety, raised over $345,000.

Heelan supporters can bid at the event or bid from afar.

The auction is the sole fundraising event of the year to support all schools in the Bishop Heelan School System -- Bishop Heelan High School, Holy Cross, Mater Dei and Sacred Heart schools, and the Dual Language Academy.

