Bishop Nickless extends dispensation
Bishop Nickless extends dispensation

SIOUX CITY -- The obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and other holy days remains dispensed for Catholics in the Sioux City Diocese into the new year until further notice.

Bishop R. Walker Nickless made the announcement in a statement issued Thursday. 

"This has been agreed upon by the bishops of the four Iowa dioceses, including our Metropolitan, Archbishop Jackels,"Nickless wrote. "The rationale behind this decision is based upon the decreased capacity of our churches due to the COVID-19 protocols. The bishops are in agreement that an obligation that cannot be fulfilled (due to reduced church capacity) should not be imposed."

Bishop Nickless mugshot - 2020

Nickless
