Bishop Nickless offers prayer message for immigrants, meatpacking workers during pandemic

"And realize that, no matter what our legal status, we need to treat one another with dignity and respect. Some of our immigrant families have lost their job as well, and they have little food for their families."

In a media conference call Thursday organized by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, meatpacking workers in the U.S. described the struggles they've had navigating the virus.

Achut Deng, who has worked at the Smithfield pork plant in Sioux Falls for six years, said she is one of hundreds of workers at the plant who tested positive for the virus before it closed down this month.

“It was very devastating, it was very hard for me to deal with, because I’m at home with three little ones. One of them got infected, of course got it from me. It was a hard thing to deal with. I was scared, didn’t know what to do at that point,” she said.

Deng expressed sadness at those who have blamed refugees or immigrant workers for the spread of the virus. She noted that she contracted the virus at the Smithfield plant, rather than the other way around.

“That had nothing to do with being immigrants. Where did I get it?” she said.

