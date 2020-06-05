Bishop Nickless releases statement on racism and violence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Rev. R. Walker Nickless, Bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City, on Friday condemned "the persistent evil" of racism and said the death of George Floyd is one more example of calling out to God for justice.

Nickless also asked for peace during protests that have resulted from the death of Floyd, who died May 25 while pinned to the ground by a a Minneapolis police officer.

"Prejudice based on race assaults the God-given dignity of the persons against whom it is directed," Nickless said in a statement. "It also corrodes the God-imitating capacity to love freely in the hearts of those in whom it lurks. At the same time, we have to recognize that the violence of recent nights is self-destructive and self-defeating. Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost.

"Both worldly justice and the salvation of souls require us not only to denounce this (and every) sin, but also regularly to examine our own conscience, to repent of our own faults and, by God’s grace, to teach and model virtue and justice.

"Millions of men and women of good will, of every race and creed, strive to live with each other every day, without either racism or violence, not only in moments of magnified publicity, such as the many laudable and peaceful protests against racism across the country in recent days, but also, and more importantly, in the ordinary affairs of life. May God give us all the grace to grow in this way of goodness, freedom and charity."

