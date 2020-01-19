Bitter cold to continue through Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Single-digit temperatures and below-zero wind chills are expected to stick around through Monday night and into the early hours Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, Monday's high temperature in Sioux City will be 4 degrees, with temperatures hanging below zero until noon. Wind chill values Monday will range from 17 degrees below zero in the morning hours to zero degrees by noon.

A cold Arctic air mass over the region is to blame for the low temperatures, according to the NWS.

The low temperature Monday night into Tuesday is pegged at 9 degrees below zero, with wind chill values around 15 degrees below zero.

Temperatures will climb to a high of 29 degrees Tuesday, with low temperatures around 22 degrees Tuesday night. By Wednesday temperatures are expected to be above freezing, with a high of 38 degrees.

There is a 30 percent to 40 percent chance of rain or snow throughout the day and night on Wednesday and Thursday. It's too early for accurate total snowfall or rainfall forecasts for that possible mid-week storm.

