SIOUX CITY -- Much of Siouxland will be experiencing falling temperatures and brutally cold wind chill values on Tuesday, said Janice Maldonado, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"With a northwest wind of 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, Sioux City will be under a wind chill advisory throughout the day on Tuesday," she said.
A wind chill advisory means cold air, combined with wind, may cause frostbite and hypothermia.
"After sunset on Tuesday, temperatures and wind chill values will drop quickly," Maldonado said. "An overnight low of minus 20 and wind chill values as low as 42 below will mean the area will be under a wind chill warning."
A wind chill warning means very cold air and heavy winds might cause frostbite on exposed skin in less than five minutes. This might result in hypothermia and even death in extreme cases.
Even though northwest winds will decrease to around 5 to 15 mph, Wednesday's high will likely not budge above 3 below.
That's more than 25 degrees below normal, Maldonado said.
However, the tide begins to turn on Thursday, when the daytime high hits 17 as well as on Friday, with a forecast high of 33.
The start of the weekend will seems positively springlike when partly sunny skies will boost Saturday's high temperature to around 45.