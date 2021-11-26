Black Friday a buzz of activity in Siouxland this year

SIOUX CITY -- As dawn was just breaking in Siouxland, Black Friday deal seekers were already out in full force.

At the Greatland Target in Sioux City's Sunnybrook Plaza, more than 150 cars were out in the lot and employees were rushing to get carts back into the store as swiftly as possible. Inside, at least 20 people were congregated around the tech help desk looking for Apple AirPods, RCA-brand TVs that feature Roku capabilities and all sorts of HDMI cables. Other folks, about a dozen or so, refueled with lattes at the in-house Starbucks before going back out onto the store floor.

Five minutes away, at the Lakeport Commons Best Buy, which opened at 5 a.m., things moved at a relaxed clip but certain deals, such as discounted copies of the latest MLB game, had been claimed. Likewise, all manners of TVs had made their way out the door.

Business was up compared to the year prior and was more in line with pre-pandemic years. People were keen on nabbing the newest PlayStation and Xbox systems.

"I wanted to come out to see if they had the PS5 but I wasn't expecting to find anything," customer Levi Barraza said. Instead, Levi and his brother, Ben, opted for gaming headsets since a previous one got chewed up by a pet.

Just across South Lakeport Street, cars piled into spots up and down almost all of the rows outside of the Scheels at Southern Hills Mall.

"We go out every year," shopper Stephanie Hoppe said while standing next to her friend Sonya Brunssen. After a stop at Fleet Farm, Scheels was the Le Mars duo's second mission of the day (third if you count a refuel at Panera Bread). Unlike the brothers Barraza, Brunssen and Hoppe said that there wasn't any one specific thing they had their eyes set on.

Inside Scheels, no one item's stock was noticeably depleted.

"We've got such a variety," one store manager, Terri, said. According to her, the difference between 2020 and 2021 foot traffic wasn't massive. Another store manager, Chris, echoed that. "(It's) about the same last year to this year," he said.

The National Retail Federation predicts that holiday sales will "increase between 8.5% and 10.5% compared with the 2020 holiday period when shoppers, locked down during the early part of the pandemic, spent their money on pajamas and home goods — mostly online," according to an Associated Press story Thursday. The story later quoted a managing director for a retail group who says that there will be longer lines and messier stores this year.

For the Walmart Supercenter on Singing Hills Boulevard, that wasn't the case. Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band's live version of "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" could be heard pumping through the speakers while customers picked through Serta-brand pillows. Though there were easily more than 200 people in the place, open checkout lines were plentiful.

Leading up to the big day, Chuck Littsen, an assistant manager at the Gordon Drive Bomgaars store, said that his crew was expecting "record, if not near-record, crowds." Even after 10 a.m. on Friday, some four hours after Bomgaars opened, most of the rows in the lot were filled and folks were streaming in for 50% off micro fleeces and discounted pit smokers. Every checkout aisle was open and, still, lines were 10 people deep.

"We have three or four really big days, Black Friday, is, of course the biggest day of the year," Littsen said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

