SIOUX CITY -- Pioneer John Brazo, teacher Evelyn Freeman and filmmaker Oscar Micheaux aren't well-known names, but they are key people in revealing the story of how African-Americans came to live and work in Sioux City.
Black History Month is here for another February, and five-decade city resident Jim Tillman said a lot of the public events are geared to remind people of Martin Luther King Jr. and not a broader group of people.
"There is a lot more to the story than what is being shown every year," Tillman said.
Tillman said before he graduated from West High School in 1974, "we didn't talk about Black History Month." But as such instruction becomes more common not only in Sioux City but also smaller Siouxland schools, it is incumbent to give a flavor of the African-Americans who first came to the city, he said.
"It is an untold story. It is hidden, a hidden story. Probably most of the blacks who live in Sioux City don't (even) know," said Tillman, 60, whose African-American grandparents were the first in his family to move to the city.
Tillman has been particularly "inspired" by the filmmaking career of Micheaux, which was in full bloom 100 years ago.
Born in Illinois in 1884 to a family of farmers, Micheaux initially worked in a car manufacturing plant, but yearned to polish his artistic bent, Sioux City Public Museum Archives Manager Tom Munson said. Micheaux saw the Heartland as a new key area for blacks to flourish, and by 1910 he farmed and wrote a novel in South Dakota.
After a move to Sioux City, he decided to make his novels into movies. His second film, "Within Our Gates," was a reaction to D.W. Griffith’s controversial "Birth of a Nation," and his film career took off after a move to New York. In directing 43 films, Micheaux sought to "counter all the negative messages," stereotypes and racial prejudices black people faced, Tillman said.
Two generations before that, the first black person living in Sioux City arrived a few years before the city was platted. That man was John Brazo, who kicked around the Missouri River area, and knew Theophile Bruguier, a notable white settler in Sioux City, who ran a fur trading post at the mouth of the Big Sioux River.
From the South to Sioux City
The first influx of blacks came to Sioux City in the 1870s and 1880s, with some being emancipated former slaves after the Civil War, Munson said. Sioux City itself was a new town, having been founded in 1857, and blacks, while small in numbers, joined the melting pot of European immigrants.
Tillman said they came from such states as Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, and were drawn to work in several meatpacking plants in the South Bottoms area of the city.
Waterloo, Iowa, 200 miles to the east of Sioux City, had an area where blacks lived in large groups, tapped with the unflattering name of Smoky Row, in a reference to their dark skin color. In Fort Dodge, Iowa, African-Americans lived in The Flats, east of the Des Moines River.
Similarly, Sioux City had a prime place where blacks typically lived, in the area from West Fourth to West Eighth streets west of Hamilton Boulevard, which had inexpensive housing and was a roughly two-mile walk to work in the Bottoms. Unlike Waterloo and Fort Dodge, there is no known name affixed to that neighborhood, Munson said.
He noted enough blacks had come to live in Sioux City by 1887 to found a first church, Malone AME (African Methodist Espiscopal) at 513 Main St., near the heart of the West Seventh neighborhood.
Those who liked the city would send letters of encouragement to relatives, who then came north. Some ultimately didn't see Sioux City as a fit and headed west, said Tillman, who for 30 years has been compiling oral histories from elderly black people, many of which he's turned into mini-documentaries.
According to "Outside In: African-American History in Iowa 1838-2000," black people in Sioux City formed their own businesses, which ranged from chicken shacks to barbecue joints to barber shops.
Most of the early restaurants and taverns on Fourth Street are believed to have been black-owned with predominantly white clientele. The book says by 1900 there were more black-owned businesses in Sioux City than any other area in Iowa.
Census numbers show less than 5 percent
In Iowa, blacks live in largest numbers in Black Hawk County, which contains Waterloo. They remain a distinct minority in Sioux City, and the number has held fairly constant in recent decades. According to U.S. Census Bureau data from 2000, of the 85,013 city residents, 2,047 people are black, for 2.5 percent of the population, and a bit more than the 1,850 in 1990.
In 2018 projections by the census bureau, the black population in Sioux City was 4 percent.
"Sioux City was a very safe environment to be raised in. It did have advantages in that way," Tillman said. He added, however, many black people don't see a lot of appealing lifestyle elements, so some move away due to that "lack of culture."
Verona Trosper, 85, grew up in Waterloo, and moved to Sioux City in 1966 after marrying a Sioux City man.
"I had a time when I moved here. You ran into racial problems," Trosper said.
She was especially surprised by such racial comments when working at the city's Zenith television production plant, since that wasn't heard as much when she was part of the larger black population in Waterloo.
"I got around it ... I learned to adapt," Trosper said.
The notable "firsts" indicating acceptance and advancement by the broader community didn't come quickly for African-Americans in Sioux City.
Children going into Lincoln School in 1950 perhaps didn't realize they were taking part in an historic occasion, when Evelyn Freeman became the first black teacher in the Sioux City School District, roughly a century after black people began living in the city. Freeman was honored with a sculpture in 2018 in the Martin Luther King Jr. Transportation Center in downtown Sioux City.
It took another four decades before an African-American woman was first elected to public office in Woodbury County. It was 1991 that Flora Lee was elected to the Sioux City School Board.
In 1983, four of the roughly 900 Sioux City School District teachers were black. Today, the total is 31 in the entire district, with eight teachers, three administrators, 10 professional staff members such as attendance specialists, four instructional assistants, four secretaries and two service workers.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Sioux City dates to 1937, and continues to push back on racial discrimination, said president Ike Rayford.
"As a whole, there is a lot of work still to be done, as we see the hate that we are witnessing (nationally) ... We don't want to go back on the rights that were advanced," Rayford said.
The Freedom Fund Dinner was held Feb. 16, as the group's biggest event of the year, and a way to fund college scholarships, Martin Luther King Day activities and Juneteenth programming. The event's featured speaker was A.P. Tureaud, a social justice advocate who integrated Louisiana State University in 1953.
Rayford, 46, a corporate audio visual technician, was selected at the beginning of the month to be NAACP president. He said the black community has good relationships with agencies and businesses in the city, and that African-Americans are working in virtually every occupational field in the city.
"There is probably somebody black working in every job," he said.
"Many of us stay here because we have found a great community, a great place to live."