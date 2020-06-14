Blackbird Bend reopens Monday morning, with new COVID-19 protocols in place

ONAWA, Iowa -- The Blackbird Bend Casino near Onawa is reopening Monday morning, nearly three months after they and other regional casinos closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the last of the area's casinos to reopen.
In a statement, Blackbird Bend COO Brad Appleton said the casino has "instituted dozens of precautionary measures and protocols to keep our guests and team members safe and healthy."
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds first ordered casinos shut on March 17, when the pandemic was in its infancy; she gave the go-ahead for casinos to re-open near the end of May, with the understanding that social-distancing practices and a few other restrictions would remain in place. Starting last week she allowed most businesses to begin operating at full capacity.
The new protocols including the requirement that all Blackbird Bend guests and employees wear face masks while inside, except while eating. The casino has also modified its hours, opening from 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
In a decision similar to the nearby WinnaVegas Casino Resort near Sloan, smoking will not be allowed at Blackbird Bend for the time being, according to the statement. Among public establishments, casinos remain a last bastion of indoor smoking.
The casino's live blackjack games, valet service and buffet are all suspended, and the complimentary soda and coffee station closed. Only one customer is allowed at a time inside the gift shop.
Employees and guests will be screened for fever or other signs of illness upon entry. Any employee who feels ill is required to stay home, and guests are asked to stay home if they feel unwell. Guests who show obvious signs of illness may be asked to leave.
The facility has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, with readily available hand sanitizer and wipes throughout, according to the statement. The gaming floor has been laid out differently to promote social distancing, and tables removed from an in-house restaurant.
All concerts planned at the Blackbird Bend Events Center this year have been rescheduled for next year, and those who have purchased tickets for this season will be issued refunds.
