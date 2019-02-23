SIOUX CITY -- A combination of snow and high winds are expected to create blizzard conditions in Northwest Iowa Saturday night and Sunday.
Snow began falling Saturday afternoon and was expected to continue falling through about midnight.
Jim Murray, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, said total accumulation was expected to be around 2 to 4 inches, with higher accumulations to the east.
"The farther east you go, it really picks up," he said. The eastern edge of Woodbury County could see snow amounts as high as 6 to 8 inches.
Winds are expected to pick up Saturday night into Sunday morning, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour. The combination of fresh snow and winds could result in blizzard conditions for the region, and the area is in a blizzard advisory from 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday.
Blowing and drifting snow are expected, Murray said, and visibility could be reduced to a quarter-mile at times.
Due to the weather, a number of sporting events in the area were postponed, including the Class 1A and 2A substate IHSAA boys basketball games on Saturday. In Class 2A, Boyden-Hull's substate game against Pocahontas Area is now at 7 p.m. on Monday with the site changed to Spencer High School.
The OABCIG vs. Rock Valley substate game is now at 7 p.m. on Monday with the site changed to Le Mars High School. In Class 1A, Remsen St. Mary's substate game against South O'Brien is now at 7 p.m. on Monday at MOC-Floyd Valley.
Sioux Central's substate game against Exira-EHK is now at 7 p.m. on Monday with the site changed to Carroll High School.
Temperatures will drop considerably Sunday, with a high temperature pegged at 15 degrees. Wind chill could make that 15 degrees feel like minus 5.
The winds should die down by late Sunday afternoon. Another round of snow is possible Sunday night, though Murray said it will probably be insignificant.
"That would probably just be a dusting, if you see anything at all," he said.