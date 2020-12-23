Blizzard conditions wreak havoc in Siouxland

Chapman said Sioux City and surrounding areas were expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow, but it will be hard to determine just how much the area received once the storm passes.

"One of the more challenging aspects of a storm like this is measuring snowfall with the winds this strong," he said.

The snow and blustery conditions were a contrast from Tuesday, when temperatures across Siouxland reached the upper 50s. At midnight Wednesday, Sioux City's temperature was at 51 degrees, and it began dropping quickly once the storm system moved in during the mid morning hours. By mid afternoon, the temperature was 15 degrees and was on the way to an expected low of 3 degrees Thursday morning with wind chills dipping as low as 20 degrees below zero.

Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday, but temperatures will remain in the teens with breezy conditions continuing to blow the snow around.

Some of that snow could melt on Christmas Day and Saturday. High temperatures in the 30s are in the forecast before cooling off on Sunday, when a chance of light snow returns.

