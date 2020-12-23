Blizzard conditions wreak havoc in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxlanders hoping for a white Christmas probably didn't have this in mind.
A storm packing wind gusts of up to 65 mph dropped 1-2 inches of snow on Sioux City by 3 p.m., leading to whiteout conditions that made travel throughout much of the region nearly impossible.
"There has not been an extraordinary amount of snow with this system. The real issue has been the wind," Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Wednesday afternoon. "Once we got that first half inch, inch on the ground, the snow falling was able to effectively blow around."
By mid afternoon, snow plows had been pulled from rural areas of some Siouxland counties, and authorities were advising people to stay home and not travel because of the slick road conditions and low visibility. Municipalities across the region also began closing public buildings by noon.
The high winds also wreaked havoc with power lines in Sioux City and elsewhere. Mid American Energy reported numerous power outages in Sioux City throughout the day.
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott declared a snow emergency beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, prohibiting parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, which is noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.
Similar actions were taken in South Sioux City and Dakota City.
Chapman said Sioux City and surrounding areas were expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow, but it will be hard to determine just how much the area received once the storm passes.
"One of the more challenging aspects of a storm like this is measuring snowfall with the winds this strong," he said.
The snow and blustery conditions were a contrast from Tuesday, when temperatures across Siouxland reached the upper 50s. At midnight Wednesday, Sioux City's temperature was at 51 degrees, and it began dropping quickly once the storm system moved in during the mid morning hours. By mid afternoon, the temperature was 15 degrees and was on the way to an expected low of 3 degrees Thursday morning with wind chills dipping as low as 20 degrees below zero.
Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday, but temperatures will remain in the teens with breezy conditions continuing to blow the snow around.
Some of that snow could melt on Christmas Day and Saturday. High temperatures in the 30s are in the forecast before cooling off on Sunday, when a chance of light snow returns.