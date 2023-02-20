SIOUX CITY -- Prepare your snow blowers.

Get ready to layer up in warm clothing, don snow boots and dress Fluffy and Fido in coats and sweaters.

A winter storm packing wind gusts upwards of 50 miles per hour and, potentially, several inches of snow is headed for the Sioux City area midweek. The greatest travel impacts are expected later on Wednesday into Thursday.

Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said four to seven inches of snow is forecast, with more off the white stuff to fall north of Sioux City and less to the south. The metro could get around five inches of snow.

"The combination of the snow and the wind is going to make for very difficult to impossible travel. We could be looking at blizzard and near blizzard conditions," Chapman said.

Tuesday's forecast calls for temperatures to rise into the upper 30s. Light snow or light freezing rain is expected to impact Sioux City late Tuesday night, according to Chapman.

"Most of the snow will hold off until later on Wednesday into Wednesday night," he said. "We'll also see the possibility of wind gusts upwards of 50 miles per hour, which will create some blowing snow."

Thursday's high will be in the teens, but Chapman said the wind will make it feel like zero to 10 below zero during the day. Expect wind chills of 15 to 20 below zero Thursday night.

"We'll have to kind of shake off some of the cold air there yet on Friday. We'll only be in the teens," Chapman said. "By Saturday, it looks like we're going to get back above freezing again."

Temperatures could rebound to near 40 on Saturday.

"We'll start to melt what we get by the weekend," Chapman said.