The hot tub at the Downtown YMCA wasn't working Sunday morning, so Kent Dexter found another way to pass the time.

He took the elevator inside the Redstone parking deck up five floors and walked the 575 feet of Davenport Skybridge. With every step, the 63-year-old marveled at what he saw.

"Wow," Dexter called out. "Look at that."

He said the view of a flood from the Skybridge is, "always amazing."

"I've lived in Davenport my entire life and, of course, I've seen my share of flooding," he said. "But every time, it's amazing. The Mississippi River is so powerful, and this is the time you really see it.

"I wanted to make sure I got over here. The crest is coming."

National Weather Service Quad-Cities Senior Service Hydrologist Matt Wilson has been saying the same thing for almost a week. During a webinar Sunday, Wilson reiterated that the flood at Rock Island and Davenport is expected to crest at 21.6 feet by Monday afternoon.

It crested in Dubuque and Bellevue on Sunday and was expected to crest Sunday evening in Fulton, Camanche and LeClaire. Floodwater in Muscatine is expected to crest at 22.7 feet Tuesday morning.

Dexter wasn't the only person who took time Sunday morning to ride the elevator to the Skybridge to check out a panoramic view of the flood. By 9 a.m., several dozen people passed through, including parents with small children and adults of every age.

"Looking at it, the real marvel of it, never gets old," Dexter said after letting out, "Wow, look at that" a few more times. He then braved the cold, windy drizzle on the bridge's outdoor observation deck.

He pointed to the nearly covered Levee Inn, which once was known as Archie's Hot Dog Stand and served up legendary Coney dogs.

"Just look at that," Dexter said again. "I can never believe how deep it gets."

He and a handful of other onlookers watched a large number of white pelicans gather below Lock & Dam 15 and float past the Skybridge. They then flew back to the dam and rode the current again.

"Those pelicans, I think they're having fun out there," Dexter said. "It's like a water ride for them. You never see this many pelicans, but the flood brings them out."

He watched two men paddle kayaks through the choppy water, then saw two others in a boat fishing.

"Those guys have more guts than me. I wouldn't go out on that water today," he said. "They're fishing for walleye, I'll bet you."

He then headed back to the elevator.

"Well, I'm glad the hot tub wasn't working today," he said. "I finally got up here to have a look."

As Dexter made his way out, he passed a woman who was holding hands with a young boy and an even younger girl.

"Wow!" the boy called out as he entered the Skybridge. "Look at that!"

