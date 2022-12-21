Blowing snow, bitter cold expected to hit Sioux City Wednesday

SIOUX CITY — Blowing snow is expected to descend upon the Sioux City area beginning Wednesday, followed soon after by several days of bitterly cold temperatures.

The latest National Weather Service forecast, as of 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, calls for a 40% chance of snow between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. with a high near 16 degrees and south-southeast winds reaching speeds of 10-to-15 miles per hour.

The wind is expected to pick up Wednesday evening, with gusts of 35 to 45 miles per hour. Because the snow is likely to be light and fluffy, this combination will result in blowing snow beginning Wednesday night.

“Might have visibility down to a quarter or a half a mile,” said Ivan Gumbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The region will be in a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday until Friday evening. A Winter Chill Warning goes from Wednesday evening until Saturday. The frigid wind chill can bring on frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes; getting stranded outdoors in this weather could become a life-threatening situation rather quickly.

Wednesday is expected to be the last day with above-zero temperatures until the holiday weekend. The afternoon high temperature Wednesday, 16 degrees above, is followed by a precipitous cool-down during the nighttime hours. The low temperature Wednesday night into Thursday morning is expected to be 13 degrees below zero, with wind chill values approaching 35 below.

“With the increased winds, it’s not looking pleasant,” Gumbs said. “It’s looking very, very cold.”

Thursday’s high temperature is pegged at seven degrees below zero; the wind chill won’t likely be any milder than, at best, 32 degrees below zero during the daytime hours. The overnight low temperature Thursday into Friday morning is forecast at 12 degrees below zero, with wind chill values largely unchanged from the night before.

The average high temperature for Dec. 22 would be closer to 28 degrees above zero. Two years ago, on Dec. 22, 2020, the high temperature hit a record of 60 degrees.

Blowing snow conditions will likely persist through the day Thursday before calming before Friday evening.

Friday’s high temperature is forecast at 2 degrees below zero, with wind chill values of about 27 degrees below zero.

The daytime high temperature could flirt with the above-zero mark during the day Christmas Eve, though if the mercury does breach that benchmark, it’s not likely to go much higher than about 2 degrees above.

The overnight low temperature into Christmas morning is forecast at around 11 degrees below zero.

Finally, on Christmas Day, the high temperature will swing up to about 23 degrees above.