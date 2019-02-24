SIOUX CITY -- Roads were made impassible in much of Northwest Iowa Sunday due to blowing snow.
Jim Murray, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, said roughly 3 inches of snow was reported by midnight Saturday night. The forecast called for gusts as high as 40 miles per hour during the day Sunday.
The Iowa Department of Transportation issued numerous travel advisories on its Twitter feed during the day. During the afternoon hours, the left, southbound lane of Interstate 29 was blocked from exit 120 near Sloan to exit 127; Highway 59 was impassible from Highway 141 near Denison to Highway 20 near Holstein; and Highway 71 was impassible between Early and Storm Lake.
Low visibility and blowing and drifting snow were reported by the Iowa DOT throughout the state, throughout the day.
Murray said the next possibility of snow, albeit a "real small chance," could occur on Monday. It likely won't amount to anything.
"That's really insignificant," he said of that system.
Another system is possible Wednesday night, though it's too early to say what it could bring in terms of snowfall amounts. And yet another system, later in the week, is expected to be powerful.
"That one we could see more accumulation with," Murray said of the late-week system.
Temperatures will be cool Sunday night into Monday morning, with a low temperature around minus 5 below. Factoring in wind chill, it could feel like 19 degrees below zero.
Monday's daytime high temperature is pegged at 8 degrees, with a wind chill of around minus 5. Monday night into Tuesday, the low temperature could be minus 2 degrees, with a wind chill value of around 20 degrees below zero.