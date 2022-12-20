Blowing snow expected to hit Sioux City Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Blowing snow is expected to descend upon the Sioux City area beginning Wednesday, followed soon after by several days of bitterly cold temperatures.

Snow is forecast to roll into Sioux City during the morning hours Wednesday, lasting through much of the day, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Total accumulation of around 2 to 3 inches is expected.

The wind is expected to pick up Wednesday evening, with gusts of 35 to 45 miles per hour. Because the snow is likely to be light and fluffy, this combination will result in blowing snow beginning Wednesday night.

"Might have visibility down to a quarter or a half a mile," said Ivan Gumbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The region will be in a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday until Friday evening. A Winter Chill Warning goes from early Thursday morning until Saturday. The frigid wind chill can bring on frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes; getting stranded outdoors in this weather could become a life-threatening situation rather quickly.

Wednesday is expected to be the last day with above-zero temperatures until the holiday weekend. The afternoon high temperature Wednesday, 17 degrees above, is followed by a precipitous cool-down during the nighttime hours. The low temperature Wednesday night into Thursday morning is expected to be 12 degrees below zero, with wind chill values approaching 40 below.

"With the increased winds, it's not looking pleasant," Gumbs said. "It's looking very, very cold."

Thursday's high temperature is pegged at six degrees below zero; the wind chill won't likely be any milder than, at best, 32 degrees below zero during the daytime hours. The overnight low temperature Thursday into Friday morning is forecast at 13 degrees below zero, with wind chill values largely unchanged from the night before.

Another quarter- to half-inch of snow might fall early Thursday morning, Gumbs said.

The average high temperature for Dec. 22 would be closer to 28 degrees above zero. Two years ago, on Dec. 22, 2020, the high temperature hit a record of 60 degrees.

Blowing snow conditions will likely persist through the day Thursday before calming down Friday afternoon.

Friday's high temperature is forecast at 4 degrees below zero, wind wind chill values of about 27 degrees below zero.

The daytime high temperature could flirt with the above-zero mark during the day Christmas Eve, though if the mercury does breach that benchmark, it's not likely to go much higher than about 1 degree above.

The overnight low temperature into Christmas morning is forecast at around 8 degrees below zero, with wind chills around 13 degrees below.

Finally, on Christmas Day, the high temperature will swing up to about 15 degrees above.