Blowing snow, gusty winds gave Siouxland motorists Monday test

SIOUX CITY -- Wintery conditions returned to Siouxland Monday as a fresh round of snow, coupled with northwest wind gusts as high as 50 mph, created poor visibility for morning travelers.

After more than one-half inch of light snow made streets and highways slick in spots, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls urged motorists to drive with caution. Multiple weather-related accidents were reported.

In some rural areas, visibility was reduced to less than one mile Monday morning.

While the snow tapered off by mid-morning, the blustery cold continued throughout the day, as daytime highs only reached the high teens.

National Weather Service technician Tim Masters said the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday will see a decrease in clouds and a steady rise in temps. The highs for both days will be in the upper teens or low 20s. The overnight temps will be in the low to mid-teens.

"The nice thing is that the forecast will be dry," he said. "Indeed, Siouxland will see sunny skies and light winds."

And on Thursday, Siouxland will also experience a nice warm-up, with a high of 37. Friday promises to be even better when the mercury should top off at 43.