Blowing snow, gusty winds gave Siouxland motorists Monday test

7 Day Forecast
SIOUX CITY -- Wintery conditions returned to Siouxland Monday as a fresh round of snow, coupled with northwest wind gusts as high as 50 mph, created poor visibility for morning travelers.
After more than one-half inch of light snow made streets and highways slick in spots, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls urged motorists to drive with caution. Multiple weather-related accidents were reported.
In some rural areas, visibility was reduced to less than one mile Monday morning.
While the snow tapered off by mid-morning, the blustery cold continued throughout the day, as daytime highs only reached the high teens.
Take a look at several restaurants and bars that have opened in and around Sioux City in recent years. Don't see one listed here? Email your s…
You have free articles remaining.
National Weather Service technician Tim Masters said the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday will see a decrease in clouds and a steady rise in temps. The highs for both days will be in the upper teens or low 20s. The overnight temps will be in the low to mid-teens.
"The nice thing is that the forecast will be dry," he said. "Indeed, Siouxland will see sunny skies and light winds."
And on Thursday, Siouxland will also experience a nice warm-up, with a high of 37. Friday promises to be even better when the mercury should top off at 43.
"After a blustery cold start, the workweek will end on a mild and dry note," he said.