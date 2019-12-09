You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Blowing snow, gusty winds gave Siouxland motorists Monday test
View Comments
Workweek begins with blustery cold

Blowing snow, gusty winds gave Siouxland motorists Monday test

{{featured_button_text}}
Snowy weather

A pair of pedestrians cross Eighth Street in downtown Sioux City as early morning snows taper off Monday. Snow driven by winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour created low visibility in the early morning hours, according to the National Weather Service.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Wintery conditions returned to Siouxland Monday as a fresh round of snow, coupled with northwest wind gusts as high as 50 mph, created poor visibility for morning travelers.

After more than one-half inch of light snow made streets and highways slick in spots, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls urged motorists to drive with caution. Multiple weather-related accidents were reported.

In some rural areas, visibility was reduced to less than one mile Monday morning.

While the snow tapered off by mid-morning, the blustery cold continued throughout the day, as daytime highs only reached the high teens.

National Weather Service technician Tim Masters said the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday will see a decrease in clouds and a steady rise in temps. The highs for both days will be in the upper teens or low 20s. The overnight temps will be in the low to mid-teens.

"The nice thing is that the forecast will be dry," he said. "Indeed, Siouxland will see sunny skies and light winds."

First winter storm

And on Thursday, Siouxland will also experience a nice warm-up, with a high of 37. Friday promises to be even better when the mercury should top off at 43.

"After a blustery cold start, the workweek will end on a mild and dry note," he said. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nancy Kay Coacher
Obituaries

Nancy Kay Coacher

Nancy Kay Coacher, 46, of Wentzville, formerly Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with colon cancer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News