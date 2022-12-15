Blowing snow, gusty winds made Thursday travel treacherous in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- When temperatures are hovering around 27 degrees, the window for making snow at Cone Park opens.

Thursday's temperatures, which hovered in the low to mid-20s were ideal for running the snow guns at the all seasons park, 3800 Line Drive. They'll also be running Friday and during the weekend, according to Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore.

"We're going to have some super frigid temps this weekend. We're going to have prime weather for making snow. We're going to be gearing up tomorrow, over the weekend, right until the 21st so we can get open to the public," Salvatore said.

Blowing snow and gusty northwest winds made travel dicey in much of Siouxland on Thursday.

While Sioux City was expected to see around 2 inches of the white stuff, nearly 4 inches of snow was predicted in northwest Iowa communities like Sioux Center, Spencer and Arnolds Park.

"The closer a community is to the Minnesota border, the more snow it will get," Amanda Penning, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said.

The gusty northwest winds made visibility on roads impossible in certain places.

The Sioux City Police Department reported a number of minor fender-benders on Thursday morning. Visibility was especially low as soon as motorists left city limits.

Not only did the winds whip the snow around, it also caused the temps to drop from the twenties into the teens.

There will be another chance of snow on Friday, but the excessive wind gusts are expected to subside a bit. Friday's forecast high will be 22, while the overnight low will drop to 10.

A cold front will send daytime highs to the upper-teens on Saturday and Sunday. Plus northwest winds will introduce wind chill indices into the single digits.

Penning said the coming week's forecast is expected to bring cold temperatures and little precipitation.