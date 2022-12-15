Blowing snow, gusty winds made Thursday travel treacherous in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Blowing snow and gusty northwest winds made travel dicey in much of Siouxland on Thursday.

While Sioux City was expected to see around 2 inches of the white stuff, northwest Iowa communities like Sioux Center, Spencer and Arnolds Park may get nearly 4 inches of snow.

"The closer a community is to the Minnesota border, the more snow it will get," Amanda Penning, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "Snow should start to taper off in the afternoon but the winds may pick up."

Northwest winds of 25 to 30 mph are expected to gust as high as 45 mph, making visibility on roads impossible in places.

Sioux City Police was reporting a number of minor fender-benders on Thursday morning. Visibility was especially low as soon as motorists left city limits.

"While this system won't see much in terms of snow accumulation, it will be the winds that will make things treacherous," Penning said.

Not only did the winds whip the snow around, it also caused the temps to drop.

Thursday's daytime high will top off at 27 and Thursday's overnight temp will dip down to around 18.

"A chance for snow will remain in the forecast Thursday night," Penning said. "So will northwest winds gusting as high as 45 mph."

There will be another chance of snow on Friday, but the excessive wind gust is expected to subsided a bit.

"For much of Siouxland, a northwest wind around 20 mph will see gusts as high as 40 mph," Penning said.

Friday's forecast high will be 22 while the overnight low will drop to 10.

A cold front will send daytime highs to the upper-teens on Saturday and Sunday. Plus northwest winds will introduce wind chill indices into the single digits.

"The forecast in the coming week will cold temperatures with little precipitation," Penning said.