Blue Bunny ice cream maker to take up half of new cold-storage warehouse in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Half the space of a massive cold storage facility under construction in Sioux City's Southbridge Business Park will be filled with ice cream produced by Le Mars-based Wells Enterprises.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the cold-storage warehouse, which is being developed by Florida-based Cold-Link Logistics abutting 225th Street, south of the Sioux Gateway Airport. Earthmoving work began in late March, said Cold-Link President Michael Mandich. The facility is expected to open in February 2023.

Mike Wells, CEO of Wells Enterprises, said the ice cream manufacturer is planning to store roughly 10,000 pallets of its products at the facility. Wells, which operates two plants in Le Mars, produces about 1 billion pounds of ice cream per year.

"There's a lot of food manufacturing here in the Siouxland area, and we've all benefitted, through COVID, food consumption's gone up, our business has increased," Wells said.

Last week, Wells announced a $70 million capital investment to expand to its production facilities in Le Mars, adding 11 lines and upgrading existing equipment.

"Obviously, the kind of output from that will help facilitate the need for cold storage here," Wells said.

Wells Enterprises presently stores enormous quantities of its products in a multiple-story automated freezer in Le Mars that's believed to be among the coldest and largest in the world.

In its first phase of development, the Cold-Link Logistics facility is expected to include roughly 189,000 square feet of cold storage. The $60 million project was first announced earlier this year.

"Our intention is to get to 650,000 square feet," Mandich said.

Between 50 and 60 jobs are expected to be created during the first development phase, the majority of which would pay an hourly wage of more than $23.

A rail spur, which Mandich said would be useful for Tyson Foods and other meatpackers to ship meat to the warehouse, is expected to be finished in March or April of 2023. Mandich said talks are underway to secure contracts with food manufacturers in the area in addition to Wells.

Cold-Link has committed to purchase about 37 acres in the city's so-called 27 Flags industrial site for its facility. Sometime in the coming weeks, the city and Cold-Link will enter an agreement for the sale of the property, which will include a series of tax rebates to help defray the costs of the project, according to a press release from the city.

The 27 Flags property -- named for a former golf course there -- includes nearly 120 acres with a new electric substation, water treatment plant, close access to Interstate 29 and a $7 million "drop and pull" rail yard serviced by Union Pacific. The city acquired the former golf course property in 2008, intending to use it to foster industrial development. 27 Flags was certified as project-ready for industrial development by the state two years ago.

The city has been awarded funding from the Iowa Department of Transportation's Revitalize Iowa's Sound Economy (RISE) Program and the Rail Revolving Loan and Grant program, which will cover approximately 50 percent of the cost of the rail spur and the extension of Alicia Avenue, a gravel road off 225th Street.

The Alicia Avenue road work is expected to cost approximately $1.5 million. Work on the rail spur, from the city-owned lead track, is expected to be more than $1.3 million.

Further expansion of the cold-storage warehouse is expected, Mandich said, pending demand and utilization of warehouse space once the first phase of the project is complete.

Plans are already being made for a second phase of development at another cold-storage warehouse the Mandich Group owns in Holland, Michigan, Mandich said. That warehouse only opened at the beginning of last month.

"Judging by history, it's very likely, within the first two years, we'd probably start to expand," he said.

Michael Mandich and his brothers, Nick and Mark, have operated cold-storage facilities for only a few years. Their real estate firm, Mandich Group, acquired a cold-storage warehouse in south Florida, and the trio soon discovered that demand for cold storage was quite high. They currently own five cold-storage facilities, and Sioux City will be the sixth.

Sioux City, being the center of a food-processing region and with infrastructure to ship products out, appealed to the Mandich Group, and they found keen interest in the project among the area's food manufacturers.

"You've got the rail infrastructure, you've got the (food) manufacturing here, you've got a great local base, a ready, willing community to accept this type of building and investment," Mandich said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.