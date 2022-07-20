Blue Bunny ice cream parlor in Le Mars recognized with Iowa tourism's "People's Choice" award

LE MARS, Iowa — Iowa tourism officials on Tuesday presented its annual "People’s Choice" award to the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor.

Delegates to the state tourism conference in April selected the popular attraction in downtown Le Mars. Nominees were the second-highest scoring nominations in each of the 13 award categories and included both metro and rural areas.

Jessica O’Riley, tourism communication manager, and Katie Kenne, outreach and engagement coordinator with the Iowa Tourism Office, traveled to Le Mars Tuesday to present the trophy at a ceremony.

To celebrate the award and National Ice Cream Month, visitor center staff and attendees filled the trophy with Blue Bunny Bunny Tracks ice cream.

“To be recognized by not only the state for excellence in tourism, but also by industry partners and peers, is an honor,” Shannon Rodenburg, senior manager at The Wells Visitor Center, said. “It’s a true testament to all the work being done at The Wells Visitor Center and in Le Mars to position the Ice Cream Capital of the World as a must-see-and-visit destination.”

The visitor center also was awarded “Outstanding Dining Business” in the metro category during the tourism conference.

The visitor center and ice cream parlor is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.