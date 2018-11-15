LE MARS, Iowa -- The Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor, 115 Central Ave NW, is scheduled to reopen Monday at 10 a.m., marking the completion of the first phase of construction.
Upon reopening, the Parlor will offer limited service, but plenty of ice cream. The second floor of the parlor is closed to allow construction to continue. Gift Shop items are currently unavailable, but a small selection will be added in December. Visitors will have seating options in the newly added event space, formerly Timmy's Catering building.
The Parlor initiated the major remodel in October. Transformation of the venue will eventually allow visitors to learn through several interactive exhibits featuring the history of ice cream, the stories of Le Mars and Wells and more. The completed new venue, which will debut during Le Mars' Ice Cream Days June 12-15, will also feature a right-size seating section for kids and a new outdoor rooftop area.
To celebrate the completion of phase one and to thank the public for their patience, cones and one-scoop sundaes will be $1 off Nov. 19-25. The parlor will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
The parlor will close again March 1 for the second phase of construction.