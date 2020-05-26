BNSF to remove toxic glass from former Recycletronics storage site

SIOUX CITY -- BNSF Railway Company has reached an agreement with federal regulators to clean up 2 million pounds of toxic, broken cathode ray tube glass that had been stored on its property by former Sioux City councilman Aaron Rochester's now-closed recycling company.
The railroad company has submitted a plan to remove, manage and dispose of the glass, and must complete cleanup in four months in accordance with a settlement announced Tuesday by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
"We are encouraged by BNSF’s willingness to properly dispose of the hazardous waste stored on its property," David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, said in a news release. "Reducing exposure to lead and educating the public about the dangers of lead are top priorities for the agency and the federal government."
BNSF bought the facility at 3035 Highway 75 North in 2014. EPA inspectors in 2017 determined that broken CRT glass at the site contained lead concentrations in excess of federal limits. Lead found in the tubes, the glass video displays in televisions and computer monitors, can be toxic to humans and may lead to cognitive impairment and organ damage.
The site is one of seven in Iowa and Nebraska in which Rochester is charged with storing an estimated 16.9 million pounds of CRT glass. Rochester, who operated Recycletronics, never obtained a hazardous waste permit to store the glass. He is scheduled to stand trial in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City on criminal charges of unlawful storage of hazardous waste and unlawful transportation of hazardous waste.
Rochester previously reached a consent agreement with the EPA in 2017 and a lawsuit settlement with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in December in which he was to annually ship at least three truckloads of the broken glass to an approved treatment, storage and disposal facility.
The shipments have not taken place because Rochester can not afford it, an EPA spokesman told the Journal in January.
Rochester is charged with illegally stockpiling the crushed glass, which may also contain mercury and other toxic materials, at his Recycletronics business at 1220 Steuben St. and leased locations at the Scandanavian Building at 1801-03 Fourth St., 3035 Highway 75 North, 1313 11th St. and 3313 Northbrook Drive, all in Sioux City; a storage site at 16998 160th St. near Akron, Iowa; 2301 G St. in South Sioux City and a second site near G Street at Foundry Road.
The DNR ordered Rochester to cease operations in March 2017 after it denied renewal of Recycletronics' CRT recycling permit because of non-compliance with state and federal regulations.
In an agreement with the EPA, Waste Management of Iowa cleaned up 1,327 tons of CRT and other waste from the Steuben Street site, which is next to its property, in February 2019.
The sites at Northbrook Drive and 11th Street were cleaned up by a third party.
A spokesman for the Iowa Attorney General's Office told the Journal in January that approximately 11 million pounds of material remain to be removed.
