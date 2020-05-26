BNSF to remove toxic glass from former Recycletronics storage site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- BNSF Railway Company has reached an agreement with federal regulators to clean up 2 million pounds of toxic, broken cathode ray tube glass that had been stored on its property by former Sioux City councilman Aaron Rochester's now-closed recycling company.

The railroad company has submitted a plan to remove, manage and dispose of the glass, and must complete cleanup in four months in accordance with a settlement announced Tuesday by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"We are encouraged by BNSF’s willingness to properly dispose of the hazardous waste stored on its property," David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, said in a news release. "Reducing exposure to lead and educating the public about the dangers of lead are top priorities for the agency and the federal government."

BNSF bought the facility at 3035 Highway 75 North in 2014. EPA inspectors in 2017 determined that broken CRT glass at the site contained lead concentrations in excess of federal limits. Lead found in the tubes, the glass video displays in televisions and computer monitors, can be toxic to humans and may lead to cognitive impairment and organ damage.