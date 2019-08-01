HULL, Iowa -- A BNSF train derailed between the Northwest Iowa communities of Hull and Doon Wednesday night.
According to a statement from BNSF spokesman Andy Williams, an 83-car BNSF mixed freight train derailed a few miles south of Doon, and about five miles northwest of Hull, just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. 26 of the train cars left the tracks, and 24 were on their sides.
Of the 83 cars, 31 were loaded while 52 were empty. One of the derailed cars contained denatured alcohol and had a minor leak in a valve, while the other derailed cars contained non-hazardous materials.
No injuries were reported in the derailment and there is currently no risk to the public or BNSF crews, according to the company. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The derailment comes little more than a year after another BNSF train hauling oil derailed near Doon and went into the Little Rock River, fouling the river and nearby soil with crude oil.
The Hull Fire Department, Hull Ambulance, Rock Valley Fire Department, Sioux County Sheriff’s Office and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the derailment location, according to a news release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office. Sioux County Emergency Management was unavailable at the time and Lyon County Emergency Management assisted in its absence.