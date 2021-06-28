 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Board finalizes contract for Woodbury County jail, sets September groundbreaking date
0 Comments
alert top story

Board finalizes contract for Woodbury County jail, sets September groundbreaking date

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A joint county-city board on Monday finalized a contract with Haussmann Construction for the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center.

The Law Enforcement Authority also set a groundbreaking ceremony for the project at 1 p.m. Sept. 15. 

Authority Chair Ron Wieck said the dirt work at the site is estimated to be complete by Aug. 1. The Authority decided to give Haussmann a month to create a gravel driveway and put up fencing before the ceremony.

The $58.4 million project is estimated to take 20 months to complete.

On June 14, the Authority unanimously approved Hausmann's low bid for the main phase of construction, despite the $58.39 million price tag coming in about $15 million above previous estimates and uncertainty over whether the county could tap its share of federal COVID relief funds to help close the gap.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City-based W.A. Klinger Construction was the only other bidder at $59.3 million.

Kenny Schmitz, the county building services director, and Shane Albrecht of the Baker Group presented information and research regarding Lincoln, Nebraska-based Hausmann Construction and the quality assurance questionnaire during the Authority's meeting Monday afternoon.

Schmitz and Albrecht said they believe Hausmann is a responsive and responsible bidder for the project after researching the company.

Hausmann has never been suspended from a project, it has not been disqualified from bidding on a project in the last three years, it has never had a claim against its bonds, it has never failed to complete work, and it has done many projects over $50 million.

Hausmann has one “serious” Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) violation from 2019 that resulted in a fatality.

Hausmann has four pending lawsuits, according to public records. Two of the suits were filed by Hausmann; the other two were filed against Hausmann. One of the lawsuits against Hausmann is a subcontractor claiming Hausmann has failed to pay them $311,909.62.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News