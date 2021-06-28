Board finalizes contract for Woodbury County jail, sets September groundbreaking date

SIOUX CITY -- A joint county-city board on Monday finalized a contract with Haussmann Construction for the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center.
The Law Enforcement Authority also set a groundbreaking ceremony for the project at 1 p.m. Sept. 15.
Authority Chair Ron Wieck said the dirt work at the site is estimated to be complete by Aug. 1. The Authority decided to give Haussmann a month to create a gravel driveway and put up fencing before the ceremony.
The $58.4 million project is estimated to take 20 months to complete.
On June 14, the Authority unanimously approved Hausmann's low bid for the main phase of construction, despite the $58.39 million price tag coming in about $15 million above previous estimates and uncertainty over whether the county could tap its share of federal COVID relief funds to help close the gap.
Sioux City-based W.A. Klinger Construction was the only other bidder at $59.3 million.
Kenny Schmitz, the county building services director, and Shane Albrecht of the Baker Group presented information and research regarding Lincoln, Nebraska-based Hausmann Construction and the quality assurance questionnaire during the Authority's meeting Monday afternoon.
Schmitz and Albrecht said they believe Hausmann is a responsive and responsible bidder for the project after researching the company.
Hausmann has never been suspended from a project, it has not been disqualified from bidding on a project in the last three years, it has never had a claim against its bonds, it has never failed to complete work, and it has done many projects over $50 million.
Hausmann has one “serious” Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) violation from 2019 that resulted in a fatality.
Hausmann has four pending lawsuits, according to public records. Two of the suits were filed by Hausmann; the other two were filed against Hausmann. One of the lawsuits against Hausmann is a subcontractor claiming Hausmann has failed to pay them $311,909.62.