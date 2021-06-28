Board finalizes contract for Woodbury County jail, sets September groundbreaking date

SIOUX CITY -- A joint county-city board on Monday finalized a contract with Haussmann Construction for the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center.

The Law Enforcement Authority also set a groundbreaking ceremony for the project at 1 p.m. Sept. 15.

Authority Chair Ron Wieck said the dirt work at the site is estimated to be complete by Aug. 1. The Authority decided to give Haussmann a month to create a gravel driveway and put up fencing before the ceremony.

The $58.4 million project is estimated to take 20 months to complete.

On June 14, the Authority unanimously approved Hausmann's low bid for the main phase of construction, despite the $58.39 million price tag coming in about $15 million above previous estimates and uncertainty over whether the county could tap its share of federal COVID relief funds to help close the gap.

Sioux City-based W.A. Klinger Construction was the only other bidder at $59.3 million.

Kenny Schmitz, the county building services director, and Shane Albrecht of the Baker Group presented information and research regarding Lincoln, Nebraska-based Hausmann Construction and the quality assurance questionnaire during the Authority's meeting Monday afternoon.