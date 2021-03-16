Board of Supervisors might sell Woodbury County's farm to help cover jail costs

Butler said on Tuesday that the farm wasn't cash-rented this year, in anticipation of the sale. The sale would need to occur in the very-near future, as spring planting begins soon.

This isn't the first time this year the Board of Supervisors has considered selling the farmland, though the idea of using the money to help pay for the jail is new. Earlier this year, the Supervisors looked at selling the farm to help cover the county's $3.4 million budget gap, which would forestall a property tax levy increase.

The Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority has run into a serious budgetary dilemma due to a dramatic rise in the price of building materials. Woodbury County voters last March approved a $50.3 million bond issue to replace the current jail on Seventh Street, which is said to suffer from troubling deficiencies.

Because materials now are so much more expensive than they were just a year ago, the project could come in nearly $8 million over-budget. Supervisor Rocky De Witt, who has positioned himself as a major advocate of the new jail, suggested that there will be clarity on the jail-funding matter soon.