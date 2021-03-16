Board of Supervisors might sell Woodbury County's farm to help cover jail costs

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is considering selling off the county's little-known, 184-acre farm to help cover the funding deficits on the new Woodbury County jail.
Supervisor Mark Monson brought up the idea at Tuesday night's meeting. The idea is to transfer money from the county's general basic cash reserves to the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, the city-county entity that oversees the jail project, and then to replenish the cash reserves with the money from the farmland sale.
Monson said he wants to see work begin on the new jail site, on the northeastern outskirts of Sioux City near 28th Street, as soon as possible.
"It has to happen soon," Monson said. "When they say shovel-ready, that means you'd better have it ready to go."
"It's gotta get done this summer, it has to," he added.
The farmland -- a set of parcels near Old Highway 141 -- has been controlled by Woodbury County since the late 19th century, when it was used to let needy people grow crops. In modern times the county has rented out the land.
Woodbury County finance/budget director Dennis Butler said the farmland might "hopefully" fetch $1.5 to $2 million at a public auction. Woodbury County farmland on average is worth around $7,014 per acre, according to Iowa State University statistics.
Butler said on Tuesday that the farm wasn't cash-rented this year, in anticipation of the sale. The sale would need to occur in the very-near future, as spring planting begins soon.
This isn't the first time this year the Board of Supervisors has considered selling the farmland, though the idea of using the money to help pay for the jail is new. Earlier this year, the Supervisors looked at selling the farm to help cover the county's $3.4 million budget gap, which would forestall a property tax levy increase.
The Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority has run into a serious budgetary dilemma due to a dramatic rise in the price of building materials. Woodbury County voters last March approved a $50.3 million bond issue to replace the current jail on Seventh Street, which is said to suffer from troubling deficiencies.
Because materials now are so much more expensive than they were just a year ago, the project could come in nearly $8 million over-budget. Supervisor Rocky De Witt, who has positioned himself as a major advocate of the new jail, suggested that there will be clarity on the jail-funding matter soon.
"It's hard to pin Jell-O to the wall, but I think in the next couple of weeks, few weeks, we're going to have some answers, we're going to be moving forward," De Witt said.