Bob Scott asks Sioux Cityans to delay shopping as Reynolds order allows retailers to reopen

The state's relaxing of the retail restrictions comes as Woodbury and neighboring Dakota County, Nebraska, continue to experience one of the nation's fastest COVID-19 growth rates. Much of the spread has been attributed to the Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant in Dakota City. The plant reopened Thursday after being idled for six days for the company to clean its largest beef facility and test the remainder of the 4,300 workers.

“My fear is, that we could escalate if we open the city up way too fast, but again, I think people have learned to socially distance," Scott said. "I think people have learned to be safe out in the community."

Scott said he would defer to Reynolds' judgement in allowing a measured re-opening, and suggested the governor must know more than he does about the situation.

"Listen, the governor has a lot more data than I have, obviously, and the governor, that’s her job right now," the mayor said. "The legislature gave her that power, so she’s got to decide what’s best for these communities,” he said. “And I’m not going to second-guess her because I have no idea what information she has."