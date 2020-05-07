Bob Scott asks Sioux Cityans to delay shopping as Reynolds order allows retailers to reopen

SIOUX CITY -- As some Sioux City stores prepared to reopen Friday, Mayor Bob Scott urged local residents to consider curtailing shopping trips, citing the metro area's high rate of COVID-19 cases.
"I would just tell those citizens, do what I’m probably going to do, you don’t have to go there right away," Scott said at a news conference Thursday. "I’m not going to run out and go shopping tomorrow because the stores are opening, I’m just not going to do that. I don’t think it’s the right thing for me to do."
Starting Friday, shoppers can return to non-essential retail outlets in Sioux City, under an order signed late Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The governor's latest emergency order relaxes COVID-19 mitigation strategies in 22 counties, including Woodbury, where the novel coronavirus is more widespread.
In those 22 counties, malls and other stores may reopen Friday if they operate at no more than 50 percent of capacity.
Dine-in service in bars and restaurants in the 22 counties remain prohibited until at least May 15. Those establishments have been limited to drive-thru, carryout or delivery services.
The state's relaxing of the retail restrictions comes as Woodbury and neighboring Dakota County, Nebraska, continue to experience one of the nation's fastest COVID-19 growth rates. Much of the spread has been attributed to the Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant in Dakota City. The plant reopened Thursday after being idled for six days for the company to clean its largest beef facility and test the remainder of the 4,300 workers.
“My fear is, that we could escalate if we open the city up way too fast, but again, I think people have learned to socially distance," Scott said. "I think people have learned to be safe out in the community."
Scott said he would defer to Reynolds' judgement in allowing a measured re-opening, and suggested the governor must know more than he does about the situation.
"Listen, the governor has a lot more data than I have, obviously, and the governor, that’s her job right now," the mayor said. "The legislature gave her that power, so she’s got to decide what’s best for these communities,” he said. “And I’m not going to second-guess her because I have no idea what information she has."
The mayor's comments came as a number of non-essential retailers said they would remain closed or limit service to pickup or curbside delivery.
The Southern Hills Mall, which has been closed since March 23, has no plans to reopen on Friday, a spokesman for the mall's owner said.
Scheels, a sporting goods retailer deemed an essential business by the state, is the only store currently open at Southern Hills Mall. Sioux City's only indoor shopping center closed its common areas on March 23. Under Reynolds' order, malls that reopen would be required to keep children's play areas closed.
"As soon as we have a plan, we’ll get the information out to everybody. It definitely won’t be this weekend though," the mall's marketing director James Clakeley said in an email Thursday. "...we plan to give tenants a six-day notice. With that timeline, the earliest we would be looking at for a reopen would be" Wednesday, May 13.
Last week, Reynolds allowed restaurants, retailers and some other businesses to reopen in the 77 Iowa counties where there are fewer virus cases, including Plymouth, which borders Woodbury to the north. Of the 22 counties with more strict state restrictions, Woodbury is the only one west of Interstate 35.
Under her emergency order signed Thursday, dentists statewide also can resume providing cleanings and other routine services on Friday. Campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas also can reopen statewide Friday. Woodbury County Conservation announced Thursday that its campgrounds would remain closed.
All re-opening businesses must still practice social distancing among its staff and customers, according to the governor’s orders. For example, dentists must have adequate supplies of protective equipment and comply with virus-related policies recently adopted by the state dental board; campgrounds must ensure social distancing and increased hygiene practices; and cars at drive-in theaters must park 6 feet apart.
Journal reporters Mason Dockter and Diane Dykes and Journal Des Moines Bureau reporter Erin Murphy contributed to this story.
