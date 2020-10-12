Bob Scott: Sioux City hopes to land multiple large-scale business projects

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City is in the running for three to four large-scale economic development projects, Mayor Bob Scott said Monday.

Scott said each project would be a "large capital investment," but none of them would require "a lot of jobs." The mayor did not disclose names of the potential new businesses or when decisions on locating the investments would occur.

"There's some positive things happening in spite of COVID-19," Scott told the Sioux City Rotary Club. "Hopefully, we can land a couple of them."

Though unemployment rates have risen in the wake of the pandemic, Scott said a number of local firms are still hiring. He cited a recent conversation with the CEO of Seaboard Triumph Foods. The pork plant, which employs around 2,400 workers, is encountering some trouble finding enough workers, the mayor was told.

For the local economy to continue to grow, the community must do more to grow its stock of affordable housing, Scott said.

In response to a question from a Rotarian, the mayor said he's encouraged by a number of housing projects that have been completed recently and are in the works. The list includes the conversion of former downtown office space into upscale apartments and condos.