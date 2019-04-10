WHITING, Iowa -- Monona County authorities late Wednesday found what they believe to the body of a Whiting woman missing since Tuesday morning.
Amy R. Pliss, 36, was last seen shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday. The truck she was believed to have been driving was found at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and had been involved in a rollover accident on County Road K-45 near Whiting, but Pliss was not located in the immediate area.
According to the Monona County Sheriff's Office, the body was found with the help of area residents Wednesday afternoon. The body has been transported to a Sioux City hospital for identification, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The incident remains under investigation.