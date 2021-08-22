Body found in Big Sioux River Saturday evening

SIOUX CITY -- A body was discovered floating in the Big Sioux River in Sioux City Saturday evening.
Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said Sunday that boaters found the body of an adult male floating in the water at around 6 p.m. Saturday and alerted the Sioux City Police Department.
The body was sent to the medical examiner, and authorities are awaiting a positive identification.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
