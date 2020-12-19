Body found in burned, crashed vehicle in Plymouth County Friday night

WESTFIELD, Iowa -- An unidentified body was discovered Friday night in a vehicle found burned and crashed in a ditch in Plymouth County.

According to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, at around 11:16 p.m. Friday, the Plymouth County Communications Center was notified of a fire in a ditch on Highway 12, south of Westfield. Additional callers soon reported there was a vehicle in the fire.

Emergency responders discovered there was a person inside the vehicle. Plymouth County Medical Examiner Dr. Sheila Holcomb was contacted, along with a crash investigation team from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and the Le Mars Police Department.

The driver was found dead inside the vehicle. Due to the intense fire, which fully engulfed the vehicle, the individual could not be identified and the vehicle license information was unavailable.

Investigators determined that the vehicle was travelling north on Highway 12 when the driver lost control and entered the east ditch, then struck a tree. The driver was the sole vehicle occupant.

The remains have been transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny.

Assisting at the scene were the Iowa State Patrol, Rexwinkel Funeral Home and Stockton Towing of Le Mars.

