Body found in Missouri River Friday afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A body was found in the Missouri River Friday afternoon, a little less than two days after a report of a person falling into the Missouri River.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said Friday that someone on the South Sioux City side of the river saw a body in the water at around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The body appeared to be an "adult male," and was taken to the medical examiner for identification and autopsy.

McClure said he couldn't say if the body found Friday was related to an incident at the Veterans Memorial Bridge Wednesday. More information on the individual could be released as early as Monday.

At around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sioux City Police were called to the Veterans Memorial Bridge, where officers found articles of clothing and a cellphone. Several agencies searched the area but no one was located.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.