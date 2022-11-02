Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have identified a body found in the Missouri River, but can't say for certain if it's the same man reported to have jumped into the river from a bridge more than a month ago.

The body of Kyle Bottorff, 26, was discovered at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday by Dakota City city workers who were removing a boat dock.

With cooperation from Sioux City Police investigators, Bottorff's body was identified. Community policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said a cause of death has yet to be determined.

Bottorff was reported missing on Sept. 28, the same day police received a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.

Search and rescue teams in several boats were dispatched and searched the river, but were unable to find anyone.

Gill said police can't positively say if Bottorff is the person who was reportedly seen jumping into the river.