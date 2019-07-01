EMMETSBURG, Iowa -- Authorities say a body found Friday in a vehicle submerged in Five Island Lake is that of a missing 19-year-old Emmetsburg man.
According to a statement from the Emmetsburg Police Department, Colton Douglas Johnson was last seen with friends during the early morning hours of June 22. After he was reported missing by family, law enforcement officers and volunteers conducted a large-scale search by ground, air and water.
On Friday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources discovered Johnson's vehicle submerged in Five Island Lake, which is located on the north edge of Emmetsburg. The body of a male, later identified by the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office as Johnson, was found inside. According to the statement, the medical examiner's preliminary report indicates that the cause of Johnson's death was drowning.
Police say no foul play is suspected and that the investigation is ongoing.