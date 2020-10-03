 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found inside burned vehicle north of Ireton, Iowa
View Comments

Body found inside burned vehicle north of Ireton, Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

IRETON, Iowa -- A body was found Friday night inside a burned vehicle in a cornfield north of Ireton. 

At around 8:57 p.m. Friday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle on fire a quarter mile into a corn field, a mile and a half north of Ireton, according to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, 

Emergency responders found the vehicle, a 2007 Jeep Commander, fully engulfed in flames. A body was found inside the Jeep, and the individual was declared dead on scene by the Sioux County Medical Examiner. The body was taken to the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy. 

The name of the deceased has been withheld pending notification of relatives. 

The incident remains under investigation by the Sioux County Sheriff's Office. Other responding agencies included the Ireton Ambulance and the Ireton Fire Department. 

Police car
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'The Glorias' & 'The Boys in the Band'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News