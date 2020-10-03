Body found inside burned vehicle north of Ireton

IRETON, Iowa -- A body was found Friday night inside a burned vehicle in a cornfield north of Ireton.

At around 8:57 p.m. Friday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle on fire a quarter mile into a corn field, a mile and a half north of Ireton, according to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency responders found the vehicle, a 2007 Jeep Commander, fully engulfed in flames. A body was found inside the Jeep, and the individual was declared dead on scene by the Sioux County Medical Examiner. The body was taken to the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

The name of the deceased has been withheld pending notification of relatives.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sioux County Sheriff's Office. Other responding agencies included the Ireton Ambulance and the Ireton Fire Department.

