Bolz confronts Fortenberry with stiff challenge in Nebraska's 1st district

Smith, a former state senator from Gering who won reelection to the House in 2018 by 114,000 votes, is seeking his eighth term.

In addition to all of western and central Nebraska, the vast district includes the northeastern and southeastern corners of the state. In the Sioux City Journal's coverage area, Smith's district includes Cedar, Dakota, Dixon and Wayne counties.

1st DISTRICT RACE

Fortenberry has been unusually aggressive in TV advertising this year, negatively targeting Bolz, a member of the Legislature for the past eight years. She will be term-limited out of office at the end of 2020.

Bolz has increasingly centered on the issue of health care coverage as Americans face not only a runaway coronavirus pandemic, which recently has shown signs of growing more intense in Nebraska, but also the uncertainty of an approaching U.S. Supreme Court decision that could erase the Affordable Care Act and its guaranteed health care coverage for Nebraskans with preexisting conditions.

A member of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, Bolz is a social worker who assists families and individuals with disabilities.