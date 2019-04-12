SIOUX CITY -- The 2019 Book Lovers' Book Sale, organized and operated by the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library, runs from April 26 to May 4.
The book sale kicks off at 6 p.m. April 26 at 4380 Sergeant Road, the ground level of the old Younkers store at Southern Hills Mall. The sale features nearly 40,000 volumes of books and recordings for all ages. Hardcover books and recordings will be available for $3, paperbacks for $2 and children's picture books for $1.
"The sale grows every year, both in the volume of materials we have for sale and its popularity with the community," Bea Houston, president of the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library board, said in a statement. "Proceeds from the sale enable the Friends to give back to the community in a big way by funding special initiatives at the Library like One Book One Siouxland, Summer Reading, and 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, and by contributing to major projects like the Morningside Branch renovation."
Special offers and price reductions will be available throughout the week. Follow Friends of the Sioux City Public Library's Facebook page for updates.
Sale dates and times:
6 to 9 p.m. April 26 ($1 donation)
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 27
12 to 6 p.m. April 28
4 to 8 p.m. April 29 to May 3
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 4 (free day)