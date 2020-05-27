You are the owner of this article.
Boulevard of Champions to close for rail crossing improvements
Boulevard of Champions to close for rail crossing improvements

Boulevard of Champions closure
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Boulevard of Champions will be closed Thursday morning at Patton Street for improvements to the Union Pacific rail crossing.

Work on the crossing is expected to be finished on Monday, weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured on Patton Street, Murray Street and Oehlerking Drive.

