SIOUX CITY — This weekend, the Boys Scouts of America will be collecting non-perishable food items to give to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The so-called "Foraging" event is set for Saturday, April 22 and will involve local Boy Scouts gathering donations from people's doorsteps and delivering them directly to the food bank. On Thursday, the Food Bank of Siouxland and the Boy Scouts are holding a First Bag Donation ceremony.

"Members of City Council will be present to commemorate the 'First Bag Donation' and thank Boy Scouts of America for their service to our community," a release from the Food Bank of Siouxland said. Per the statement, the ceremony is set for 3:30 p.m.

The Food Bank of Siouxland is located at 1313 11th St. and has been operating since 1991.