Boys and Girls Home completes first phase of behavioral health campus

Boys and Girls Home and Family Services provides a broad range of services to individuals of all ages with a focus on strengthening families, healing the emotional scars of trauma, rebuilding trust, managing the stresses of everyday life, and working to support positive changes in people's lives.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Most of the children who come to Boys and Girls Home and Family Services are frightened, lonely and hungry for attention. They are smart and many of them find themselves in trouble due to no fault of their own. We work with the most difficult and dysfunctional families and children," said Art Silva, the organization's president and CEO.

The Ginny Peterson Behavioral Health Campus, which is being completed in three phases, also includes a residential treatment center and an opportunity school. Silva said he anticipates that the entire campus will cost between $6 and $8 million to complete.

Since the project began in 2017, Skip Perley, a member of the organization's board of directors and its fundraising chair, said Boys and Girls Home, like other nonprofits, "has had a lot of struggles."