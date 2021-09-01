Boys and Girls Home completes first phase of behavioral health campus

SIOUX CITY -- Red and green ribbons were ceremoniously cut Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the Ginny Peterson Behavioral Health Campus.
Passing this milestone allows Boys and Girls Home and Family Services, Inc., a nonprofit agency that has cared for children and adults since 1894, to move outpatient, mental health services, Family Services, Inc., from Court Street to its new campus at 1551 Indian Hills Dr. The site formerly housed the Indian Hills Shopping Center.
The $1.2 million, 34,000-square-foot family services center, which local leaders, Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and members of the public toured on Wednesday, features art, sand, play and group therapy rooms, a bright and spacious yoga area, offices, and the Fred D. Wells Boardroom.
Wells, who died in June at age 94, was a longtime executive at Le Mars-based ice cream maker Wells Enterprises. He served as board member emeritus for Boys and Girls Home from 2006 until 2020, and was a constant supporter of all those seeking help through the agency, according to the organization.
"This day is remarkable," Brenda Geisinger, the organization's chief operating officer, declared from a podium, as she spoke to dozens gathered in the parking lot outside the building. "When we started looking for a new campus and expanding and just improving, it really speaks to our mission about how to help individuals grow, change and go through that journey."
Boys and Girls Home and Family Services provides a broad range of services to individuals of all ages with a focus on strengthening families, healing the emotional scars of trauma, rebuilding trust, managing the stresses of everyday life, and working to support positive changes in people's lives.
"Most of the children who come to Boys and Girls Home and Family Services are frightened, lonely and hungry for attention. They are smart and many of them find themselves in trouble due to no fault of their own. We work with the most difficult and dysfunctional families and children," said Art Silva, the organization's president and CEO.
The Ginny Peterson Behavioral Health Campus, which is being completed in three phases, also includes a residential treatment center and an opportunity school. Silva said he anticipates that the entire campus will cost between $6 and $8 million to complete.
Since the project began in 2017, Skip Perley, a member of the organization's board of directors and its fundraising chair, said Boys and Girls Home, like other nonprofits, "has had a lot of struggles."
"We have a vision for the entire campus. It's changed a little bit, but we really do have a plan," he said. "We just need to get some more fundraising, sort of, in the door so that we can finish this campus and get totally out of the old facility."
Heather Hennings, president and CEO of United Way of Siouxland, thanked all those involved with Boys and Girls Home for their dedication, as well as their efforts to battle the stigma associated with mental illness.
"The team of staff and leadership and the board of directors here at Boys and Girls Home has committed to serving the children we serve and serving our entire family through focusing on mental health services," she said. "As a United Way partner, we know that this organization is getting real, tangible results."
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said the organization is at the front lines taking care of the problems that families in the community are grappling with.
"The great job you do is a credit to our community," he said. "That you are here and doing the things that you do, we appreciate it."